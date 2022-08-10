KAMPALA — Prudential Uganda has been unveiled as a new partner for the United Kingdom (UK) government’s Chevening Scholarship Program in Uganda at a courtesy meeting between Kate Airey OBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda and Tetteh Ayitevie, Chief Executive Officer at Prudential Uganda.

Beginning in the 2022/2023 academic year, Prudential will support Ugandan students aspiring to become future leaders by pursuing further studies in the UK in the areas of Finance, Insurance, Strategy, or Sustainability.

Mr. Ayitevie said: “Education is the cornerstone of success and plays a critical role in the betterment of societies. Supporting talented Ugandan students to achieve their full potential via the Chevening Scholarship is very gratifying and is closely aligned with our desire to support Uganda’s prosperity. Our vision is parallel to that of the Chevening Scholarship Program, which is why this partnership is important to us. Prudential’s purpose is to help people get the most out of life. As such, we are pleased to help engage and empower young professionals to pursue quality education and become experts in their chosen fields”.

?“Chevening is the British Government’s flagship scholarship program. Since its inception in 1983 it has supported close to 300 Ugandan students, many of whom have gone onto key decision making and leadership positions. I am delighted that Prudential, as a leading company in Uganda with a rich British history, has decided to come on board and support Ugandan talent. We have no doubt that the benefit of this partnership will quickly be realised’ said H.E. Kate Airey.

The Prudential Chevening Scholarship for 2022 has been awarded to Mr Jericho Muwanga, who will pursue his Master’s Degree in Financial Technology at the University of Liverpool. Muwanga assessed each of the means Uganda is using to drive financial inclusion and found that Financial Technology (Fintech) is the fastest, most convenient, and most affordable, way to advance the financial inclusion agenda in the county.

Muwanga said “In the short term, I want to collaborate with key stakeholders in Uganda’s Fintech space to solve challenges affecting reach, uptake, and affordability. I plan to leverage my knowledge, skills, network, exposure, and role as a financial services regulator to create a Fintech enabling environment, including regulation and policy, that encourages innovation and soundly manages the resulting disruption. In the long-term, I plan to establish a consultancy firm with training, investment, and advisory functions to advise the public, government, and corporations on Fintech matters, and to transfer Fintech skills”.

Mr. Ayiteve remarked: “This partnership falls in line with our many initiatives to give back to the communities within which we operate to create sustainable societies that are geared to solve the world’s most pertinent issues.”

