KAMPALA— August 15th is etched in the books of history as the glorious day that India attained Independence.

As the Asian nation ushered in its 75th Independence Day, I&M Bank Uganda joined the Lohana community of Kampala and Indian Association Uganda in the momentous celebrations to commemorate the day that were held on Saturday, August 13, at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

I&M Bank Uganda started operations in Uganda in November 2021 following the acquisition and rebrand of Orient Bank.

The bank boasts of a large number of loyal Indian customers across different segments like Corporate, SME and High Net Worth Individuals among others.

In an unwavering effort to give back to community and strengthen the bank’s relationship with the Indian community, I&M Bank contributed Shs30m towards the event as a platinum sponsor.

“Today, we join India in commemorating 75 years of its people, culture and achievements. As one of the architects of this freedom that we are celebrating today once stated in his great speech Tryst With Destiny, the past is over and the future beckons us now. So as we continue to work hard to give reality to our dreams, I want to assure everyone here that I&M Bank is committed to walking the journey with you, like our mantra says, we are on your side. We know that when our communities succeed, we all succeed.” said Ketan Morjaria, the Non-Executive Board Member of I&M Bank.

Sam Ntulume, the I&M Bank Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer on the other hand noted that strengthening partnerships for sustainable community development is one of the Bank’s core pillars.

“As I&M Bank, strengthening partnerships for sustainable community development is one of our core pillars and we are very grateful for this timely partnership that helps us add value to our stakeholders because we believe that the affluence of business and society is closely intertwined,” said Ntulume.

The India Day is an annual event that brings over 6,000 people mainly of the Indian origin in Uganda. Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards the 100 Hearts Campaign, an initiative led by the Indian Association of Uganda to support 100 hearts surgeries for children under 18 years.

The association’s cause ties in well with I&M Bank’s social responsibility function as it strives to create shared value for its stakeholders and also positively impact society.

“I&M Bank boasts of a large Indian clientele and the India’s Independence Day celebrations today give us a unique opportunity to strengthen our partnership with the Indian community in Uganda,” said Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank.

