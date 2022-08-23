KAMPALA —The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has introduced the Unique Humanitarian Award, at the 2022 Accountancy Service Awards (ASA).

The Award is aimed at recognising individuals who have impacted the community in the areas of humanitarian relief and assistance, human development, refugee assistance, civil society, equitable economic development, health, environment, education, population or public policy. Among other criteria, the nominee must demonstrate an innovative approach to humanitarian service.

CPA Derick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer of ICPAU said, “In the face of growing disruptions, every year, we add new Accountancy Service Awards categories to recognise and award contributions made towards alleviating the impact of prevailing circumstances, as a way of increasing the relevance of the Awards.”

“This year 2022, as ICPAU commemorates 30 years of existence, we have added three special categories, including the Long Serving Active Member in Volunteer Service Award, an award bestowed upon members who have supported the profession in volunteer service, the long-term Institutional Partner Award, aimed at recognising a partner institution that has improved program quality for individuals in accountancy, and the Unique Humanitarian Award,” CPA Nkajja added.

In 2021, the Institute introduced the COVID-19 Lifeline Awards to recognise individuals and institutions which had gone the extra mile to help their organisations and the communities to remain resilient through the lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.

For 2022, other Award categories are:

• Gold Service Award

• CPA of the Year Award

• Young Accountant of the Year Award

• Finance team of the Year Award

• Accounting firm of the Year Award

• Recruiting Firm of the Year Award

The winners of the Awards will be announced on 2 September 2022 at the Imperial Resort Beach Hotel, Entebbe.

The Accountancy Service Awards are premium annual awards of excellence aimed at recognising persons or entities that have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of the accountancy profession in Uganda and beyond.

The Awards were started in 2015 as a premium annual award of excellence aimed at recognising persons or entities that have made outstanding contributions towards the advancement of the accountancy profession in Uganda and beyond. Contenders are nominated by members of ICPAU.

For the 2022 Awards, members of ICPAU can submit their nominations via https://bit.ly/3w4IsIW by 20 August 2022.

Winners for the 2021 ASA were:

• Gold Service Award: Prof. Kaawaase is a partner at Sejjaaka Kaawaase & Co.

• CPA of the Year Award: CPA Joseph Kalinda, a Practitioner at Kalinda & Associates.

• Young Accountant of the Year Award: CPA Cosma Senyonga of the Uganda Retirement Benefits Authority.

• Accounting Firm of the Year Award: Springs Tugye and Associates LLP

• Finance Team of the Year Award: Baylor College of Medicine Children’s Foundation Uganda.

• COVID-19 Lifeline Award (individual category): Prof. Patrick Ogwang Engeu, the founder of Jena Herbals Uganda Limited.

• COVID Lifeline Award (Finance Team): NBS TV (Next Media Services

