KAMPALA — The Chamber of young entrepreneurs Uganda has confirmed that Vice President Jessica Alupo will open the upcoming entrepreneurship summit 2022 scheduled for 14th July.

Themed “Fostering Recovery and building entrepreneurial resiliency,” the much sought-after summit to be hosted at the Kampala Serena Hotel will bring together upto 1500 young entrepreneurs and women in business.

Speaking at the lunch im Kampala, Edwin

Musiime the President of the Chamber the annual event seeks to provide a platform to the young people to discuss business solutions together.

“We organize this summit annually in the belief that great results for a common shared economic future emerge from gathering unique young minds from hubs, incubators, entrepreneurship spaces and startups across the country sharing and examining new trends and insights thereby unlocking opportunities,”

Musiime said.

“I strongly believe that more access to opportunities, innovativeness, financial inclusion and a digital economy will go along way to motivate the entrepreneurial drive among the young people addressing many of our foremost youths’ challenges including the high rates of unemployment,” Musiime added.

Key among other notable speakers expected at event include Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, Dr. Maggie Kigozi, top CEOs and other leading young entrepreneurs.

Stanbic bank, one of the co-sponsors of the summit 2022 says it is a great opportunity to applaud and celebrate the efforts made by young entrepreneurs who have pushed through despite the

challenging environment rendered upon the country by the last two years of the Covid19 Pandemic—to create innovative businesses solutions that are solving everyday problems and transforming the lives of lives of many Ugandans.

The bank further stated that the 14th July will be a great opportunity to share Stanbic Uganda’s efforts towards

supporting youth led enterprises through the business incubator as well as nurturing tomorrow’s job creators—through the famous National Schools Championship.

“We know, entrepreneurs continue to create over 85% of employment in the informal sector and as Stanbic Bank,

we are keen to specifically understand the needs of young entrepreneurs and what solutions will help grow, expand, and create the desired impact through their work,” says Cathy Adengo, Head—Sustainability.

Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL), one of the co-sponsors says the summit presents a huge opportunity for sector players to reflect, better understand the changing needs of the Ugandan Entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs are the gears that drive the

economy forward, the mobile commerce solutions providers like Airtel Money need to innovate and deliver solutions that make it easy for the Ugandan Entrepreneurial spirit to thrive.

“We are working to ensure that for every phone line in the hands of an entrepreneur, there is a viable financial account, and the financial literacy to enable our entrepreneurs grow the

potential of their businesses. With the right partners this is possible ” says David Birungi, Public Relations Manager at Airtel

Uganda continues to hold a premium position among nations ranked highest in entrepreneurial rate in the world and the Chamber of young entrepreneurs Uganda believes sustainability is the key to strengthen this stance.

