KAMPALA —After the Democratic Republic of Congo was officially admitted to the East African Community (EAC) Ugandan traders have started reaping new regional entrant.

Available data shows that DR Congo adds more than 90 million people to 177 million East Africans.

In the region, Uganda is the second largest exporter to Congo, after Rwanda. Now Marine time cargo a Ugandan-based shipping and logistics company has partnered with one of the biggest Logistics companies in DR Congo Kavatsi Airline-logistics with an intention to ease trade between the two countries.

The event where a Memorandum of understanding was signed by the two companies took place at golf course hotel in Kampala which also saw the Ambassador of Congo to Uganda Jean Charles Okot Lolakombe share lightly on the security in DR Congo that are currently serving as a threat to Ugandans who want to do business and engage in trade in DR Congo.

“There are no insecurity issues in Congo, we don’t have. Insecurity is minimal to affect business but internationals are discouraging business people from trading in Congo because they have been drinking their juice without other people” said Jean Charles Okot Lolakombe, DR Congo Ambassador to Uganda.

According to the CEO of Marine time Cargo, “both governments, Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda are addressing the insecurity and infrastructure issues as the public sector of both countries are expected to address the issue of trade and logistics to easy trade in both countries.

“The Congolese population is ripe for trade, it is double the population of Uganda and this means there are numerous opportunities to grow trade in both countries, ” said Mr. Ayebare, CEO Marine Time Cargo.

Kavatsi Airlines Logistics being a Congolese market leader with a fleet of more than four planes carrying 15 tons, 21 tons, 13 tons and the smallest plan carrying over 5.5 tons of cargo.

This is going to be a big opportunity for Uganda because partnerships help overcome all the resources, we need to do things in the best way.

“Kavatsi Airline logistics has been linking Uganda and Congo since 1998 just to solve out logistics problem because there is no trade without logistics but they have had issues of not having clear partners”, said Mr. Bwambale Joel the managing director of Kavatsi Airline Logistics.

He further noted that it is a big pleasure to partner with Marine time Cargo because they believe that money is not the main issue in the partnership but they are looking at interconnecting markets and countries all over Africa, Asia and the world at large.

According to the ministry of trade industries and cooperatives the government of Uganda has a five-year development plan of infrastructure to promote trade within East Africa and this includes Uganda and Congo.

“The alliance being formed is a very good one because it is helping us implement our third national development plan.” Said Mr. Avu Eli Biluku, Assistant commissioner Private Public partnership Unit.

“When we look at the northern part of Uganda up to the southern it covers a lot of the border line and resources. What you see on the DRCongo side is on the Ugandan side too and so trade should be natural between the two countries in order to benefit our countries,” said Mr. Kisirinya Francis the Director Finance at the Private Sector Foundation Uganda.

Mr. Kisirinya thanked President Yoweri Museveni and Felix Antoine Tshisekedi the president of Democratic Republic of Congo for building and supporting the relationship between the two countries.

Since May 22, 2022 an armed conflict in North Kivu province of DR Congo forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, as M23 rebels launched their biggest offensive against government troops in a decade.

On May 25, heavy fighting reached the outskirts of the provincial capital, Goma.

