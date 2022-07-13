Low-key marketing hotshot Rhona Namanya moved to Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL’s)sister company Serengeti Breweries in Tanzania at the start of the month.

Rhona went ahead and posted on her LinkedIn page on Wednesday July 6, 2022;

“I am celebrating new beginnings today with this exciting news. I start a new role at Serengeti Breweries Limited as the Head of Beer, Marketing. I am very excited about this new chapter & especially looking forward to working on some of SBL’s iconic brands with an equally great team,” she stated.

Some of the highlights of Namanya’s career include; Her short term stint as Whisky brand manager which saw the launch of Johnnie walker brand Houses like liquid silk, panamera and sky lounge at the time, then into her transformation role as the brand manager of Uganda Waragi where she launched the new look the brand is famous for today, re-launched their coconut flavor – who can forget GO Loco For coco campaign and even went ahead to launch a new flavor in Pineapple taking the brand to its number one place in uganda, she then switched things up into innovation serving as Head of Innovations (Marketing), here she curated and led to the rebirth of Pilsner lager one Of UBLs biggest brands today among many others, and then further going ahead to cement her craft as in innovator in Kenya Breweries Ltd as a senior innovation manager.

Her marketing brilliance was on show from her MTN days, where in her role as the Sponsorship and Promotions Coordinator, Namanya managed and implemented the country’s biggest marathon; the MTN Kampala Marathon for three years and oversaw its growth from 10,000 to 25,000 runners. Most recently Namanya has been Head of Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, a post she held from October 2020 to July 2022 when she took up her new post as the Head of Beer, Serengeti Breweries Limited.

As Rhona heads to Tanzania, another Ugandan marketer Mark Mugisha Kivuna, who had been the Marketing and Innovations Director at Serengeti Breweries Ltd till June, was appointed in the same role by Guinness Nigeria.

