KAMPALA – Convenient new neighborhood micro fulfillment centers will support faster and easier delivery of everyday products to consumers

Jumia Food Uganda, a subsidiary company of Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, has announced the launch of a quick commerce platform to meet increased consumer demand for rapid delivery.

The move is intended at enabling consumers to receive their online grocery orders in a record time of under 20 minutes, offering convenience at its best.

Accordingly, the last-mile delivery via micro fulfillment centers within the neighborhood is a new concept that will revolutionize delivery times for Jumia consumers and make online grocery delivery faster than ever before

across the continent.

Consumers will also benefit from free delivery of popular, fast-moving consumer goods, including up to

4,000 items, from leading local and global brands.

“We are absolutely excited about this innovation and we know that it is a game changer and will directly impact consumer habits across Kampala and later across the country. Our innovations are based on consumer insights generated on a daily basis across our platforms and we know that Jumia Food Mart will meet our consumers at their utmost point of need,” Ron Kawamara, CEO Jumia Uganda said.

More than 100 locations are now served within Kampala including areas of Bukoto, Kitintale, Nsambya, Kiwatule and surrounding areas.

“Jumia’s quick commerce offering represents our commitment to meeting customers’ insatiable demand for everyday products at the fastest delivery time and at everyday low prices. With a young population and emerging middle class, Africa’s consumers are eager to have access to the quick commerce revolution they see across the world,” said Petero Muzoora, Jumia’s Head of Grocery.

Jumia has witnessed a great shift to everyday products since COVID-19 outbreak as a result of consumers’ shifting preference toward e-commerce, and its new “darkstore” concept represents an important step forward in making online shopping more convenient than ever before. The Africa e-commerce report entitled Jumia Africa e-Commerce Index 2021 cited groceries and everyday essentials as the best-selling products on Jumia during the pandemic, which is a fast-growing category on Jumia

