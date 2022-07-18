KAMPALA — SMEs have been urged to position themselves and tap into opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement by adding value to their products.

According to the Executive Director of the Federation of SMEs, John Walugembe, this move can soar through the current economic crisis.

This, as the business community launches the 3rd edition of the SMEs week that shall run from July 20th to July 23rd this year in Kampala.

Walugembe says the MSME Week is Uganda’s premier event that celebrates the innovation and contribution of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Uganda to the country’s economic development.

“Specifically, we hope to showcase a range of MSME products through an expo, enhance business linkages and networking among MSMEs, facilitate the development of socially responsible entrepreneurs of high integrity,” he says.

This year’s events will celebrate the over 2.5 million MSMEs in Uganda for their perseverance, ingenuity, triumphs and creativity in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be officially opened by Francis Mwebesa, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

Other expected speakers include: the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority, the Director General of the Uganda Investment Authority, the Executive Director of the East African Business Council, the Executive Director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) and the Executive Director of SEATINI, among many others.

Over 2,000 visitors and over 200 exhibitors are expected over the course of the week including: existing Micro, Small and Medium-sized enterprises, young people and other start-up entrepreneurs, Business Support Organizations, Financial Service Providers, Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

