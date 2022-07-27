KAMPALA — I&M Burbidge Capital, a corporate finance advisory firm East Africa, has hosted a dinner for a cross section of Uganda’s high networth individuals to draw awareness to the services the company offers at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

I&M Burbidge Capital specialises in advising businesses in the region on significant capital raising through IPOs, private equity, mergers & acquisition and debt transactions.

The firm mainly focuses on mid and large sized companies with typical transaction sizes of $2 million to $250m.

“I&M Burbidge Capital is a sister company to I&M Bank Uganda. We are both under the umbrella of I&M Group, an organisation that aspires to be Eastern Africa’s leading financial partner for growth by offering innovative and market driven banking solutions for its target segments,” Mr Kumathan Pather the Managing Director of I&M Bank Uganda and board member of I&M Burbidge capital said.

Mr Edward Burbidge who founded the company as Burbidge Capital Limited in 2010 and currently serves as its CEO addressed the guests on the history and scope of work the company undertakes.

The company has been operating in Uganda since 2012. In 2016, I&M Group Plc, acquired 65% shareholding in Burbidge Capital Group. Following this acquisition, Burbidge Capital was renamed I&M Burbidge Capital.

The company has since extended its reach to other parts of Sub-Saharan Africa as well as set up ties with partner investment banks in Africa, Europe & Asia.

“We have concluded several deals including, I&M Group Plc’s acquisition of Orient Bank, business valuation for Umeme, the sale of Crane Bank Rwanda to Dfcu Bank, Flametree Group’s Initial Public Offering on the Nairobi Stock Exchange and many others,” Mr Burbidge said.

I&M Group Plc is a leader in the financial services industry in East Africa with a significant presence in the banking, insurance, manufacturing and real estate sectors. They have operations in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Mauritius. It is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

