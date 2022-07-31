KAMPALA- African Queen Distributors took home the Best Distributor of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) in Uganda award at this year’s Consumer Choice awards.

Consumers Choice Award is an organization in Uganda that recognizes business excellence annually by conducting comprehensive and objective independent market research survey, to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence for the quality of their service

Commenting about the award, Ms. Mimi Immaculate, the African Queen marketing manager said distribution of premium fast moving consumer Goods has been their priority for the last twenty-nine years.

“Over the years, we have been committed to developing on our distribution channels to enable efficient and effective supply of goods to our customers at an affordable price; we work closely with our multinational suppliers to ensure that we continue meeting the needs and expectations of our customers and engaging in innovation of new product lines ranging from Stationery, Personal care, Home care, Foods and Beverages,” she noted in a statement dated July 29, 2022.

According to Ms. Mimi, African Queen has a clearly defined Route To Market (RTM) strategy to deliver an effective and efficient model that provides them with a competitive advantage, which is a key facilitator to numeric and weighted distribution – for sustainable growth of the brands they distribute.

“In addition, we have a highly qualified and performing human resource under the stewardship of the MD Innocent Tibayeita aimed at ensuring both our suppliers and customers are satisfied at all times,” she noted.

She further revealed that they currently have nine depots placed across Uganda and are planning on increasing the number with more stocking points to ensure their products are easily accessed by the customer.

