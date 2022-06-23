KAMPALA — Meera Investments Limited, the real estate arm of Ruparelia Group has opened sale of the group’s latest urban homes project, named One-10 Apartments.

The urban homes project which is located in Kampala— Prince Charles Drive Kololo, is one of the latest developments under the Meera Investment Limited built-to-sell residential housing program.

The residential project with luxurious and elegant living experience is according to the estate firm aimed at creating an opportunity for both Ugandans and foreigners to invest and own property in Uganda, for either residential or investment purposes.

According to available details, One-10 Apartments offers 143 units with one, two, three and four bedroom apartments.

Recently redeveloped into a 15 storeyed structure, these apartments were initially named One-10 to reflect the number of

apartments in the building.

With the expansion of the apartment complex, the “One” in the building’s name has come to symbolize your number One choice of sanctuary-style accommodation in

a league of its own,” the real estate arm wrote.

While the “Ten” represents the top 10 luxury home qualities that without doubt

believe this unique and complex retains.

Commenting on the new project, Ruparelia Group Chairman, Sudhir Ruparelia said: “We are pleased to launch our most luxurious edition One-10 Apartments, Prince Charles Drive, Kololo”.

He said that the company’s vision is to create an opportunity for both Ugandans & foreigners to invest and own property in Uganda, for either residential or investment purposes.

“We understand our

responsibility as your property developer and Meera Investments Ltd. Remains committed to building quality projects in a timely manner. Backed by our strong

financials and over 25 years of experience in building developments ranging from schools, hotels to commercial projects, Meera Investments Ltd is one of the leading and most recognised developers in Uganda. A testament to our credentials and credibility can be seen in Kampala’s skyline, which is dominated by our projects”.

On his part, Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia, the groups Managing Director told this website that for One-10 Apartments, the group sourced and procured the finest and most durable building materials that set aside its developments from the rest.

“In addition, we are committed to delivering the highest quality, leaving no detail untouched. With our experience in the industry we have tried and tested numerous materials and our aim is to deliver high quality finishing with minimal maintenance.”

“To ease life for our residents we the developers will include under water tanks and back-up generators to ensure smooth living. We believe in long term satisfaction and we are confident you will find this at One-10 Apartments. One-10 Apartments is the most luxurious edition to our Build-to-sell arm in Meera Investments, with its prime location, spacious & modern apartment designs and array of communal areas which include a proposed café and poolside bar, this is the first of its kind in Uganda.

Related