KAMPALA – dfcu Bank has called upon their Pinnacle account holders to take advantage of Africa’s borderless economy and the opportunities therein if they are to rebuild and expand their businesses in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These remarks were made by the dfcu Bank CEO, Mathias Katamba at the first post-Covid physical networking and interacting engagement activity held specifically for the Bank’s Pinnacle Account holders to discuss the economic opportunities in Africa and how they can harness them to better their businesses.

Themed ‘Africa’s borderless economy – constraints and opportunities’, the session was attended by a number of dfcu Bank staff led by the CEO, Mathias Katamba and Chief Commercial Officer William Sekabembe. Also in attendance were the Bank’s Alliance Partners including Qatar Airways, Sanlam Insurance, Endiiro Coffee and over 100 of the Bank’s Pinnacle customers. The engagement also included a keynote presentation by renowned speaker and business adviser Dr. Peter Kimbowa.

During his session, Dr. Kimbowa applauded dfcu Bank for “…. encouraging lifelong learning to open their customers’ businesses to a lifetime of opportunities.”

“I am happy to see that dfcu Bank which has the largest number of Investment Club Accounts has continued to engage customers and empower them to come together, harness synergies and take advantage of opportunities,” he noted.

Mr. Katamba, reiterated the Organization’s commitment to making a difference in communities across the country and assured the customers of the Bank’s commitment to being present and impactful at each stage of their customers’ financial journey.

“There are boundless opportunities with the further integration of East Africa. Businesses have a larger opportunity to succeed, and we are here to make it happen for our customers,” he said, adding that, “Today we have a much more enhanced value proposition for our Pinnacle clients and a unique capacity to support several businesses across multiple sectors because of our diverse portfolio of products, services, and expertise. We call upon both individuals and local, family-owned businesses to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Mary Kansiime Nyende, Head of Pinnacle Banking at dfcu, noted that the Offering is the Bank’s Exclusive Personal Banking experience, which gives customers a personalized banking relationship marked by convenience and ease. “Pinnacle Banking gives a wealth of benefits such as literacy and networking sessions at no charge, discounted loans, Exclusive Pinnacle Suites, higher ATM limits than ordinary accounts, free ATM and over-the-counter withdrawals, access to life insurance and accessibility to 152 Airport lounges across the world.”

The evening engagement ended with a raffle draw that saw lucky customers win a number of prizes including a free air ticket from Qatar Airways.

