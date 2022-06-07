KAMPALA —The Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner—Customs, Mr. Abel Kagumire, and Customs senior management team paid a courtesy call on the Head of Business, Uganda Baati Limited Mr. George Arodi, and the UBL management team.

The Commissioner appreciated Uganda Baati Limited’s transformational journey over the years and UBL’s significant revenue contribution in both Customs and Domestic taxes.

He further appreciated the Business Head for playing a key role in various URA engagements through candid feedback that has helped in shaping the URA interactions with taxpayers.

The Commissioner assured the UBL team of URA support, “I would like to pledge our support towards UBL. We have over the years witnessed your compliance and we shall continue to smoothly facilitate you in meeting this national obligation”

Mr. George Arodi, assured the Commissioner of the Safal Group’s commitment to compliance, as exemplified in the company Values. He further appreciated the amicable relationship between the two bodies.

He took the Commissioner through the transformational journey in both infrastructure development, job creation, tax contribution, and investment in the people. “we have been in Uganda for over 57 years and we are expanding our investment in the steel sector, our contribution to this economy is massive and we shall continue working hand in hand with the Revenue authority for the development of this great nation”

In addition to summarizing the UBL promise, the Business Head, Mr. George Arodi emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting the communities through a strategic corporate social investment program.

In the end, the Commissioner indicated that the courtesy visit and factory tour had helped him appreciate the Uganda Baati vision from an external stakeholder perspective. “With a transformational leader like you George, UBL is in good hands and that gives us reason to partner with you in developing this country”.

Uganda Baati Limited is a member of the Safal Group which is the largest steel roofing company in Africa. Founded in 1964, Uganda Baati was the first company in the East African region to set up an ultra-modern Continuous Galvanizing line.

With branches in Tororo and Arua, and with 10 Showrooms across the country, Uganda Baati is the country’s leading manufacturer and supplier of roofing sheets and allied building products.

