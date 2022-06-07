MTN Mobile Money agents in Mbarara district were very happy over the weekend as MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited rewarded the best performing agents in the district.

In the MTN MoMo Nyabo Waaka promotion that was launched by the fintech last month, over 5,000 MTN Mobile Money agents countrywide, who excel in their business performance will get mobile money over the period of the promotion.

Last week, MTN rewarded the best performing mobile money agents in Mbarara district for their resilience and effort to remain operational despite the two-year lockdown.

Rogers Karamuzi, an MTN mobile money agent along High Street in Mbarara was very happy to be one of the winners in this promotion.

Karamuzi took home UGX100,000 handed over by MTN via mobile money for his business excellence during the promotion. Overjoyed at the news of his win, Karamuzi committed to encourage even more of his customers to deposit from his business.

A few metres away was Shillah Orikiriza, another exceptional mobile money agent operating in Mbarara’s beautiful town. She sits on a stool with a small table for her belongings. Orikiriza wakes up early in the morning to target the early bird customers but also works extra hours when the traffic overflows in the evening.

She has built experience working for mobile money over the years and also has a customer base that keeps supporting her business.

Like Karamuzi, Orikiriza won UGX100,000 from MTN MoMo for her exceptional business acumen. Speaking to media personality and also a presenter of the 4th edition of MoMo Nyabo promotion Haffi Powers, Orikiriza was extremely grateful to MTN for appreciating its stakeholders.

During this promotion, the best performing MTN MoMo Agents in all districts of Uganda will win mobile money and other prizes. Every week for 8 weeks, 675 agents will receive UGX100,000.

In May, MTN introduced the MoMo Nyabo Waaka Promotion wherein 24 Toyota Succeed cars will be given away, and Mobile Money worth 1,600,000,000 to 16,000 lucky winners over the 8 weeks of the promotion.

Customers simply need to deposit UGX20,000 on their MTN mobile wallet and stand a chance to win a car. The more you deposit, the higher your chances of winning.

Customers are encouraged to ensure that their MTN mobile money simcards are registered fully in the same names reflected on their National Identifications. This can be done at any service center country wide.

As the MoMo Nyabo promotion continues, Ugandans are cautioned to be aware of conmen, emphasizing that all winners are to be contacted only by 0312120000, which is the official calling number from MTN.

Related