KAMPALA – Movit has been recognized as the most admired Ugandan personal care brand.

Movit brand was announced unopposed under the category of best admired personal care Ugandan brands.

This was revealed by Brand Africa following a survey of the 12th annual ranking of the best top 100 admired brands in Uganda and East Africa.

Brand Africa Founder and Chairman, Mr Thebe Ikalafeng, and Uganda Investment Authority, Director-General, Mr Joseph Kiggundu handed a certificate of recognition to Movit Products Head of Marketing, Mr Robert Kitenda, on June 3, 2022, at Protea Hotel in Kampala.

Speaking to the media at the ceremony, Mr Kitenda said,“For 20 years, Movit Products has positioned itself as a brand that nurtures African values because as a homegrown brand, we are cognizant of the fact that African values remain key in our development.” he said adding that it is the reason why Movit Products builds brands with an African touch to largely preserve African identity.”

He continued, “Therefore, receiving the award as the best admired Uagandan personal care brand that embodies African values means a lot to our efforts of embracing African values.”

Meanwhile, Mr Thebe said the initiative is intended to show and make Africans appreciate their indigenous brands.

“Most of the brands we desire are not from Africa because we are still colonized and hence don’t believe in our own. We are consistently seeking validation outside Africa yet we have the best brands,” he said.

He added that although Africa was known as a dark continent, this movement is changing through brand-led generations.

Mr Joseph Kiggundu, on the other hand, said that the recognition of homemade brands is a clear demonstration that the government has made strides in creating an enabling investment environment for companies to thrive.

“As you know, the government has been keen and deliberate at promoting local participation through the “Buy Uganda Build Uganda” (BUBU) policy that is geared at promoting use of locally manufactured goods and use of local skills. The success of BUBU requires us as Ugandans to position ourselves and actively participate in building our economies,” he said.

He also urged local brands to utilize the available tax incentives provided by government for business expansion.

“We have several tax incentives for our home brands which are not utilized. We encourage all local companies to use them,” he said.

The research was conducted by GeoPoll, the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, with strategic analysis, insights, and ranking conducted by Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights while consultancy was done by Brand Leadership Group, a South African’s branding, strategic communication, and intellectual property advisory firm.

Related