KAMPALA – Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, announced the distribution of over 700 motorcycle helmets to its Delivery agents (riders) as part of its Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme with FIA during the company’s launch of the inaugural road safety week as part of its 10-year anniversary celebrations.

The helmets have been designed to meet the UN safety standards, as certified by independent experts while also ensuring they are best priced in the market. The helmets, which are suitable for hot and humid climates, will be distributed to riders free of charge in support of Jumia’s mission to enhance the well-being of its workers and partners and to continually seek innovative ways to improve the workplace ecosystem.

“The safety of our teams, customers and the people we interact with daily is our priority. We all have much to lose when safety is not enforced on the roads hence our delight to partner with FIA on helmet donation. This is a big part of keeping our riders safe while they do their work. Just because one has a helmet, however, does not mean that they cannot get injured or injure others. It’s not a license to drive recklessly. These helmets will go a long way to protect our riders and keep them safe on the road We have invested a lot of time and money to get the right standard helmets to enforce road safety,” said Ron Kawamara, CEO, Jumia Uganda while addressing the riders.

Addressing the riders, Rogers Nsereko the Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic Commander said, “Road safety remains a challenge if you follow our weekly traffic statistics. We are registering so many accidents every week. The most unfortunate fact is that the pedestrians are affected the most. 1.35 million people are lost in road traffic crashes word over. Motorcyclists, pedal cyclists and pedestrians form 54% of these fatalities. In Uganda, we lose about 3700 people to road traffic crashes annually and again; the pedestrian is often the victim. It’s on this ground, therefore, that I’m welcoming Jumia to the battlefield to see that we win this scourge that is finishing our beloved people on the road. As the traffic and road safety directorate, I wish to pledge our support because such partnerships will bring positive change to our society and will get us the desired vision we all wish to see”

Jumia’s safe helmet program is part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and is intended to help reduce the number of global motorcycle-related fatalities.

“I am so happy that Jumia cares about the safety of their Delivery Associates. We know the nature of our job so these helmets can provide adequate protection as we go about delivering to consumers across the country. The helmets are of good quality and I want to encourage my fellow riders to follow the road safety rules,” said Kifumba Awal, Delivery Agent, Jumia.

Indeed, research shows that safe helmet wearing is one of the most effective road safety interventions, reducing the number of head injuries among moped riders and motorcyclists by around 44%.

The Jumia road safety week will be held annually in June as part of the company’s anniversary celebrations.

