KAMPALA: Royal Palms brand continues to provide the best luxury homes expertly built to address needs of different people at affordable prices.

We now introduce to you the Royal Palms Okurut close, the epitome of style and elegance, in Kololo, one of the most strategically located residential areas in Kampala.

The apartment complex is located at Plot 1A Okurut Close in Kololo, a very quiet neighborhood.

The complex comprises five floors with 11 apartments made up of two, three and four bedrooms.



Why choose Royal Palms Okurut Close

The Royal Palms Okurut Close is ideal for individuals who want to enjoy affordable luxury accommodation in the centre of Kampala.

On top of guaranteed security, privacy and convenience, the apartment gives you an excellent view of Kampala city skyline.

Each apartment features an elegant interior that has been exquisitely furnished with quality finishes, a large sitting and dining area, a modern kitchen and spacious bedrooms.

The apartment block is in close proximity to Kampala City major social amenities such as Acacia Mall, hotels and restaurants, supermarkets and commercial offices, among others. The location of the apartment means one will not be inconvenienced by traffic jam.

One can easily access major roads connecting to the city centre such as Acacia Avenue, Kira road and Lugogo bypass.

Amenities include;

Ample parking space

24-hour Security

Gym

Water reservoirs

Backup generator

Conference room

The Royal Palms as a brand is an multimillion dollar project that ranges from apartments to housing complexes in strategic locales spread across the landscape of Kampala.

The beauty about the Royal Palms brand is that they can be rented or even owned by people who fall in love with Kampala. It’s a great option for those that are more interested in a permanent solution to search for world class and affordable living.

For those who value a peaceful and quiet environment, The Royal Palms Okurut close is the perfect spot.

For more inquiries, please reach the Property Services Sales desk on:

TEL: +256 414 251 141/24, Fax: +256 414 344 308. MOBILE: +256 703 313 200

Email: sales@property.co.ug,

Website: www.property.co.ug

