KAMPALA – Housing Finance Bank has launched the Incremental Housing Loan to unlock opportunities for Ugandans to attain affordable home ownership and financial independence.

The housing deficit stands at 2.4 million housing units and Housing Finance Bank, a fully government owned commercial bank is championing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.1 agenda; to ensure that by 2030, all Ugandans have access to adequate, safe and affordable housing, basic services and upgrade slums.

The Bank through its strategic pillar of growing a sustainable business through facilitating Property Purchase, Construction, Completion and Renovation financing has crafted a product targeting all Ugandans whether salaried or in the informal sector called the Incremental Housing Loan, in a 4 months’ campaign dubbed Zimba Mpola Mpola

According to Mr. Michael Mugabi, the Managing Director at Housing Finance Bank, Housing Finance Bank now commands approximately 60 percent of all Ugandan mortgage accounts. This new product presents an opportunity for more Ugandans to achieve their dream of home ownership through HFB, the leading Mortgage partner.

“We are fully committed to bridging the housing deficit gap in the country and are always innovating ways to accomplish that. We introduced 100% financing to enable the purchase or completion of residential property, entered partnership with low-cost housing developers, paved war for flexible loan repayments and are finally launching to the publics, the financing of Incremental housing projects. All the above initiatives are garnered towards closing the current 2.1 million housing units’ gap”. said Michael Mugabi, MD, Housing Finance Bank

“We thank our customer, Mr Mandela who invited us into his home to break the fast together here in Bukalango as a seal of our lifelong commitment to unlocking his and Ugandans’ dream of home ownership. With Incremental Housing Loan, step by step construction is now a possibility for all. Whether you are salaried or a businessman, this product allows you to “kuZimba Mpola Mpola”. he added.

With this innovation, anyone can now easily access UGX 200,000 to UGX 50M in less than 3 days and repayable in 3 years for any incremental home building needs like land purchase, incremental home construction and home improvement needs like water-power installations, lavatory construction, painting, paving, etc.

Every Ugandan qualifies for this loan even those that are not Housing Finance Bank customers that is if you have these requirements.

• Valid Identification

• CRB financial card

• Proof of reliable source of income

• Security in form of land title, sales agreements, machinery, and chattels

• In case of construction; a house plan for titled land and development fee receipts for kabaka’s land

The product has been tested and there are over 500 beneficiaries through collaboration with Boda Boda Association, Market Vendors, primary teachers, MSMEs and other working Ugandans in related trade and every customer that gets this product will be given a tree. This is in line with the sustainable development goal 11 which is to drive sustainable cities and communities.

