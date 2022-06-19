By Jackson Oboth

Robert Onyango is a humble, amiable gentleman who have risen from extreme poverty in the back end village of Tororo district to owning one of the latest Luxurious hotels in Wakiso. Onyango’s journey is a story of a boy with jiggers in his feet characterised by adversity but refusing to allow poverty to subdue him into the world of helplessness.

He tells a story of personally educating himself through Universities both here in Uganda and London where he worked for sometime before coming back to Uganda to invest his savings.

Together with his dear wife Rita Onyango, they now own Victors Valley Hotel located in the green valleys of Nakwero, Canaan Royal Estates, neighbourhood off Gayaza Kayunga road.

The hotel was commissioned on Saturday 18th June 2022 with prayers led by His Grace the most Rev Arch. Bishop Emmanuel Obbo of Tororo Arch diocese who called on Ugabdans to support domestic tourism as part of buying Uganda building Uganda (BUBU).

He hailed Robert Onyango for towing the investment path as part of the efforts to create employment to Ugandans.

He blessed the efforts of people with investment mindset especially Ugandans adding that it’s the only way Uganda can move beyond the middle income status.

Robert Onyango on his part spoke of resilience and hardwork imparted on him by his late father. He said the hotel was named after his father who instilled the spirit of hardwork in his life right from young age.

“With proper planning and support from my wife I was able to acquire land cheaply and over time we were able to put up this magnificent hotel” he said.

Onyango who is also a Rotarian urged his guests to join rotary and serve others.” Life is about giving back in form of service to community.

The guest of honor Minister of State for Tourism Hon. Martin Mugarura noted poor service delivery as the biggest impediment to the success of tourism sector in Uganda.

He revealed that on 27th June 2022 to commemorate world tourism day the Ministry of Tourism have organised Tororo rock climbing as part of the efforts to encourage domestic tourism.

Also in attendance was The Minister of state for Defense Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth applouded his home boy Onyango for putting his savings to good use. He urged people both in private sector and in government to emulate the savings habit by adopting thw spirit of investment to provide jobs.

Victors Valley Hotel is located in a lush environment, offering conference services , accomodations, bar and restaurant as well as recreational activities.

Related