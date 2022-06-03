ADDIS ABABA — The Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) on Tuesday inaugurated its new 100 million U.S. dollars Coca-Cola bottling plant in Ethiopia.

Completion of the new bottling plant is said to bring CCBA’s production capacity in Ethiopia to more than 100 million cases a year and will enable the company to integrate the production of inputs such as preforms, closures and other materials, as well as the local production of new products while reducing imports, the company said.

The new plant, located on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, at Sebeta town, was inaugurated in the presence of senior Ethiopian government officials as well as representatives from the company.

Ethiopia’s Industry Minister Melaku Alebel said during the inauguration ceremony that the new plant demonstrates the company’s trust in the East African country during its operations of over six decades. The Ethiopian industry minister further emphasized that the Ethiopian government is presently undertaking various efforts that envisaged creating a conducive environment for existing and new investors in the country’s industrial sector.

The company said in addition to meeting its own demand in the East African country, production of the input materials at the new plant is planned for the export market to generate foreign exchange and supply the local market to help resolve shortages in the sector.

“CCBA is a proud industry leader in developing increasingly sustainable ways to produce, distribute and sell our products,” Coca-Cola Beverages Africa CEO Jacques Vermeulen said during the inauguration event.

“We aim to create greater shared opportunities for the business and our host communities across the value chain.”

President of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Bruno Pietracci said the latest investment in Ethiopia is part of Coca-Cola Company’s belief in Africa’s strong potential as the next growth engine of the global economy.

“Africa has a growing and rapidly urbanizing population who is brand conscious, economically active, highly connected and innovative and will drive the continent’s dynamic growth,” he said.

