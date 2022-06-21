GABORONE — The Board of Letshego Holdings Limited has affirmed the appointment of Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi as Group Chief Executive with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approvals.

Prior to this appointment Monyatsi held the same role in an interim capacity from 4 May 2022, having led the inclusive finance entity’s digitalisation of systems and operations for the last two years in his inaugural position as Group Chief Operating Officer (Group COO).

Aupa is a well-rounded and experienced pan-African regional banker, with demonstrated tech and digital-savvy expertise having spearheaded and developed innovation and virtual channel strategies in his previous role as Absa Group’s Managing Executive for Alternative Channels.

His career journey has provided Africa-wide experience from Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria and Kenya, having led a team in incubating fintech’s that drive financial inclusion through mobile money, block chain and AI (Artificial Intelligence). With a clear balance of financial and technical experience, Aupa is ideally placed to steer Letshego into the Group’s next chapter of embedding and monetising the Group’s recent investment into digital systems and product innovation.

Enos Banda, the Group Chairman of Letshego Holdings Ltd affirmed the appointment, adding, “Aupa is an ideal candidate to take Letshego into the next generation where we aim to bring a proficiency in retail tech, diverse pan-Africa financial sector experience as well as a passion to make a difference. His dynamic and personable leadership style, balanced by his empathy and appreciation for people, makes him an ideal candidate to lead our organisation.

Aupa’s appointment evidences Letshego’s progress in building a robust succession plan for our future organisation, as we progress in our vision to be worldclass.”

During his career at ABSA Botswana, Aupa was Chief Operating Officer and Head of Distribution Channels, with his latest role being Acting Managing Director for ABSA Botswana before transferring to the bank’s Africa head office in South Africa, as Managing Executive for Alternative Channels.

Commenting on his appointment, Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi, Group Chief Executive added, “I am now excited to lead, support and inspire our diverse and dynamic Pan-African teams to unlock our collective potential for the benefit of our people, as well as the benefit of our customers, stakeholders and communities where we operate. I have been inspired by the warmth and support received since I joined Letshego, and I am honoured to lead the Group into our next chapter of evolution, securing long term shareholder return.”

Letshego Holdings Ltd (“Letshego Group”) is a truly African multinational organisation, headquartered and listed in Botswana and focused on delivering inclusive finance solutions to underserved populations across its 11 sub-Saharan Africa footprint. With a staff complement of over 3,000 – including both direct and indirect sales agents – and more than four hundred thousand customers, Letshego is synonymous with leveraging innovation and technology to improve the lives of individuals who have limited access to traditional financial services

Related