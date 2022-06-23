KAMPALA — The first batch of Techpreneurs who have leveraged technology to positively influence their communities has been identified by the judges in the ongoing Uganda Needs More of You Campaign.

At the start of March, Airtel Uganda called upon ordinary Ugandans to submit their stories or nominate anyone who they believe deserves to be recognized for utilizing technology to solve in their communities and changing the lives of others.

“We are impressed by the compelling stories of various Ugandans who have championed innovative ideas to positively impact their communities. As a solution provider that connects businesses to their client and families to their loved ones through affordable internet products and services, Airtel Uganda will continue to support initiatives like UG Needs More of You so that we inspire more people to continue on this journey to transform their communities and economy as a whole,” said David Birungi, PR Manager at Airtel Uganda.

He added, “In the first batch, three stories have so far been identified, these will be open to the public voting process and a televised series on select media houses that will feature the nominees as they showcase how they have used technology to transform their business and the community around them.”

The stories that will feature in the first phase of the voting process include; Ensibuuko, a Savings Group that enables SACCOS to access digital savings accounts, loans, and other financial services through a phone.

Jaguza Tech, a clod livestock management system that empowers livestock farmers, strengthens food security, and mitigates the risk of livestock disease, as well as, Wabibi Pads, producers of reusable sanitary pads for women and girls in marginalized communities and have embraced social media to reach and train over 1,000 women and girls and also distributed over 10,000 packs since 2020, are the 3 stories that will be voted by the public to make it to the next stage of the campaign.

Over the next course of weeks, the voting on the selected stories will continue. The final transformative stories will receive cash rewards to boost their performance at a final gala in August 2022.

The stores are being vetted by a jury comprising, Dr. Maggie Kigozi, the Chairperson of Africa Scout Foundation, Mr. Maurice Mugisha, Deputy Managing Director, UBC TV, Mr. David Birungi, PR Manager at Airtel Uganda and Ms. Noela Byuma, Acting Head Brand and Comms at Airtel Uganda.

The voting has been opened to the public and they will vote for their favorite story by dialing 162 or using SMS (162).

“Globally, technology continues to be a key driver of economic growth, which facilitates efficient provision of improved goods and services within society resulting into positive social changes like the creation of income-generating avenues for those employed in sectors that provide tech solutions for their customers. As Airtel, we are proud to front such a cause that derives an agenda that influences socio-economic development,” Birungi concluded.

