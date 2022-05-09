Over the past years, the Government of Uganda has accelerated the provision of free water transport services. As we speak, it operates under the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), a total of eleven ferries.

In Eastern region, MV Sigulu and MV Bisina; Northern region, MV Laropi and MV Obong; Central and Northern Regions, MV Albert Nile-1, MV Kyoga-1, MV Kyoga-2, MV Buvuma and MV Nakiwogo; and to the Western Region, MV Masindi Port and MV Semuliki. These transport citizens and their goods at no cost.

On Thursday, 5th May 2022, the country witnessed another key milestone event, the Keel Laying – to mark the construction of two BKK Ferries in Buyende District. The pair will play an integral part in the transport physical infrastructure development for communities living and working in Buyende, Kaberamaido and Serere Districts.

Speaking on Thursday, Fred Byamukama, the State Minister of Transport, revealed that the development of transport and infrastructure in the country is an integral and deliberate effort by the Government of Uganda.

“The development of transport and infrastructure in the country is an ongoing process – and the Government recognizes that a reliable transport infrastructure should include roads, railways, air and water transport systems that are integrated,” said Byamukama.

“The construction of the two BKK ferries will therefore go a long way in supporting the integration process of Uganda’s transport systems for the overall development of the country,” he added.

The BKK Ferry Project constitutes three main components; two Mono-Hull ferries (with a capacity of 310 passengers each), three landing sites located in Buyende, Serere and Kaberamaido Districts and dredging equipment to support the routine maintenance of the ferry routes.

Mr. John Bosco Ssejemba, Director of Roads Infrastructure Protection, representing the Executive Director UNRA, said, “the BKK Ferry Project was conceived from the need to provide a shorter and safe water connection between Buyende, Kaberamaido and Serere Districts.”

The undertaking, projected to cost a total of UGX 60 Billion, will go a long way in the proliferation of volumes of trade, tourism and access to social services for persons in the communities and surrounding areas. The construction phase, is expected to conclude in the furthermost part of March 2023.

