The Uganda Manufacturers Association has resumed international exhibition starting with the 28th Uganda International Trade Fair (UGITF).

This is the first exhibition being held in two years, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Trade Fair is scheduled to take place from Monday 3rd to Monday 10th October, 2022 under the theme, “Business recovery by harnessing local sourcing and deepening value chains integration” here at the UMA Show Grounds.

The Uganda International Trade Fair is one of the biggest national calendar events that has grown tremendously over the last 27 years, attracting local and international manufacturers, traders, distributors from almost every business sector; with a an average of 300,000 visitors.

Daniel Birunji, the Executive director Uganda Manufacturers Association says over nine hundred exhibitors are expected to attend the exhibition compared to Eight hundred fifty who attended the previous exhibition.

Uganda being an Agriculture economy,Daniel Birunji says the they have put special sessions to support the local farmers across the country with knowledge on proper and cheap farming methods.

The public awareness of the exhibitors arising out of their participation has resulted in the growth of numerous brands and companies that started off as startups in the trade fair and now enjoy national, regional and international brand recognition.

These include; East African Roofing Systems, Riham, Mayondo, Bella Wine, Mesha Steel; among others.

The theme is intended to cast a spotlight on the industrialists, who, even as they were profoundly affected by the economic crisis, exhibited a special and essential role in the Covid-19 response and recovery.

According to Deo Kayemba the Chairman Uganda Manufacturers association, this years theme doubles as a call to the government and the general public to support local companies as a catalyst for full economic recovery.

This 8-day trade fair follows a 2-year lockdown that dented its occurrence.

Deo kayemba says during the lock down,they had considered the option of holding the virtual trade fair,how ever it was not possible because of the uniqueness of the Uganda International Trade Fair as it is centered on Business to Consumer Interaction and they Ugandan tradition of experiencing the product before purchase.

He is appealing to all industrialists to come and exhibit their life changing innovations which helped us navigate the pandemic amidst shut borders.

Related