KAMPALA – Ian Rumanyika has been appointed as the new Head of External and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Baati Limited. Rumanyika joins Uganda Baati with over 12 years of experience in the communications industry.

Rumanyika is an award-winning PR practitioner, ranked among the top PR and Marketing practitioners in Uganda, Top 40 Under 40 by Vision Group-2019, Top 100 Global PR influencers, number 23 by Commentric international.

Rumanyika previously worked at Uganda Revenue Authority as Manager Public and Corporate Affairs where he served for approximately 11 years

Rumanyika holds a Masters in Business Administration and a post graduate diploma in public relations CIPR-UK.

Over the years he has gained knowledge and experience in solving and delivering solutions to complex as well as challenging strategic business problems using proven PR and communication models.

Rumanyika’s role at Uganda Baati will entail giving strategic leadership of Uganda Baati’s External Affairs and Corporate Communications including oversight of stakeholder engagement and Public Relations. He will be responsible for managing relationships with Uganda Baati’s external stakeholders while building impactful and fact-based advocacy and a strong brand within a competitive environment, in addition to that he will be the liaison for the Safal Group Africa External, Corporate Affairs and Advocacy for the purposes of Group consolidations and focused approach on regional matters.

Speaking about the new appointment the Business Head Uganda Baati George Arodi welcomed Rumanyika to the Uganda Baati family.

“We are thrilled to have Ian Rumanyika join us as our Head of External and Corporate affairs. We are certain that this appointment will be a value add to our organization and Safal Group in general.” he noted.

About Uganda Baati

Uganda Baati is a member of the Safal Group, one of the largest provider of Quality Building Solutions in Africa with a presence in over 10 countries.

Uganda Baati was the first Company to introduce Aluminium-Zinc metal coating technology in Uganda and continues to lead a number of innovations in the sector. With 2 branches in Tororo and Arua and 10 showrooms across the country.

Related