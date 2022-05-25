KAMPALA — Helping Ugandan youths learn how to efficiently operate businesses in the most cost-effective way is a trending topic in Uganda today, owing to the high rates of youth unemployment in the country.

This is why MTN Uganda, in collaboration with Makerere University Business-School- MUBS is empowering young women and men with entrepreneurship skills.

The skills training is delivered through a riveting TV show in which young hustlers are used as the vessels to dispatch entrepreneurial skills to the audience through their lived business experiences that are carefully curated, complete with commentary and key knowledge sharing from the judges who are majorly MUBs lecturers and some renowned business people.

The equally entertaining show is hosted by celebrated TV Presenter, Diana Nabatanzi.

Today, Entrepreneurship is not only a viable economic vocation but also a powerful tool to keep youths out of unemployment, especially if they are equipped with the necessary skills.

In the seventh episode that aired last week, under the Theme “Yiriba” literally translated as “Hustle”, the ten contestants were challenged to show case their business skills in the field. Equipped with a Kampala city map, each contestant had to find a specific merchant from whom to purchase specific items that they had to re-sell for a profit in a given time frame.

Amongst the ten, Shakirah Nassenje, Kwesiga Joseph,Cosmas Ayebare and five others managed to impress the Jury with their performance in the field.

However, Simon Simbwa and Derrick Sabiti were eliminated for their inefficiency to hit the set targets during the competition.

They however did not leave empty handed as they left with a wealth of knowledge acquired from the six weeks that they spent both on the show and the incubation program in MUBs.

The Jury applauded them for their strength and encouragd them to work on their weaknesses.

Having started with twenty-four contestants, so far, the resilient eight hustlers have made it to the next level. Who will leave next and who will stay in the reality show to win the grand cash-prize of 60million shillings? Tune in to NBS TV today at 8:30 pm to find out.

Follow the budding entrepreneurs’ journey on NBS TV every Wednesday at 8:30pm. The weekly episodes are repeated on Sundays at the same time.

The show is also running on radios including; Galaxy FM, Radio Simba, Radio Buddu and CBS2 FM where listeners call in to share their thoughts about the show, and win instant Mobile Money.

