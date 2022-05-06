KAMPALA —The President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to visit Uganda on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The two-day state visit is at the invitation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her delegation will have a bilateral meeting with President Museveni and the Uganda delegation at State House Entebbe.

Later, she will meet the business and industrialist community in Uganda.

H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan first officially visited Uganda in April 2021 to sign the final investment decision on FID which was aimed at kick starting the construction of EA crude oil pipeline (EACOP).

The visit was shortly after she assumed office last year after her predecessor – Former President John Magufuli died suddenly of suspected COVID-19.

