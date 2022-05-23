KAMPALA — The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has organized a maiden Business Exposition 2022 aimed at connecting businesses to effective procurement systems, and support local SMEs.

The much sought-after exposition— scheduled for 8th, 9th and – 10th July 2022 at Kololo Independence Grounds—the first of its kind will provide local companies with a unique platform to inform, educate and network with various stakeholders while assisting providers to tap into opportunities that public procurement offers to accelerate recovery from the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr. Benson Turamye, the PPDA Executive Director explained that the exposition also serves as an opportunity for government agencies to showcase their achievements and accountability to the population.

“The goal of the exposition is to enhance stakeholders’ understanding of the PPDA processes and systems geared towards delivering procurement effectively by allowing these companies to exhibit, collaborate and grow together: which are today’s pillars of growth,” he said.

The Uganda government annually spends up to 60% of its budget on Public Procurement of a vast range of goods, services, supplies and works; making the exposition a desirable marketplace for any provider looking for new business opportunities.

“The much-needed platform will aggregate entities in the private and corporate sectors, multi-national agencies, government ministries, departments & agencies and the general public,” he adde, noting that the Expo will also offer an opportunity to suppliers /providers and other stakeholders a chance to engage with key personnel and organizations that contribute to public procurement. Most of the public procurement officers will be at the venue to network and engage with suppliers.

“We shall leverage the exposition to train stakeholders on the Electronic Government Procurement (eGP), bid support and conduct skill development sessions under different categories such as; Business Financial Management, Agribusiness, Procurement And Bid Support, Customer Relations, Tax Planning & Management, Marketing And Branding And Social Value & Sustainability as part of enhancing companies and propelling national development. All skills seminars will be for free.

The exposition will also host a one-stop business centre to serve you. You will be able to access services from our partners URSB, KCCA, URA, and UIA at the venue.

Suppliers/providers who haven’t registered for EGP will be registered and trained for free and a PPDA certificate will be accessed in One day during the expo”.

He appealed to all registered providers and accounting officers across the government Ministries, Departments, Agencies and local governments to book their exhibition space.

