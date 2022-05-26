PostBank has on Thursday May 26, handed over a cheque of UGX 15Million to the Anglican Church as it prepares to celebrate Martyrs’ Day.

The celebrations will be held at the Namugongo Anglican Shrine in Central Uganda on the 3rd of the next month.

The contribution comes days after PostBank sponsored and organized a fundraising dinner to support Greater Ankole Diocese collect funds essential for the smooth running of the Martyrs Day celebrations.

Guests in attendance including the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi and other government and religious dignitaries, fundraised over UGX. 200 million at the dinner.

This year’s Martyrs Day becomes the first-time pilgrims will congregate at Namugongo after over 2 years of COVID-19 lockdown.

While handing over the bank’s contribution, Julius Kakeeto, Managing Director, PostBank Uganda Ltd, applauded the Anglican Church for their admirable efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19 while still keeping all Christians well fed spiritually.

“Today on behalf of PostBank Uganda Limited, I am honored to handover our contribution of UGX. 15 million. This contribution serves to reaffirm our long-standing relationship with the Church,” Kakeeto said, adding that, “The Bank is committed to supporting all causes that are aligned with the transformation of lives and livelihoods.”

Rt. Rev. Sheldon Mwesigwa, Bishop of the Ankole Diocese, who doubles as the Chair of this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations, lauded the Bank for its warm gesture. “I would like to thank PostBank for its generosity towards the Church. This contribution will go a long way in ensuring that the Martyrs Day celebrations are a success,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.

The Bishop also appreciated PostBank for extending financial services to the Greater Ankole region. He remarked that, “Most people in Ankole are agriculture driven and PostBank is well known for offering the most affordable agribusiness loans.”

Robert Rukari, MP Mbarara City North Constituency, congratulated the Bank upon its transition into a Tier One commercial bank and pledged the government’s support to the Church.

Martyrs’ Day celebrations in Uganda attract a multitude of pilgrims from across the world, and this year, the Anglican Church expects to host over 20,000 pilgrims.

