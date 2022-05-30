KAMPALA: For the last 10 years, Nationwide Properties Limited under its brand, the Royal Palms, has been building residential properties across Kampala, Uganda, in both ‘rental’ and the ‘for sale’ markets.

They have built over 500 luxurious residential houses in Mulago, Kololo and Nasakero, Mbuya and now Butabika. Some of the houses have been bought while others are available for rent.

Currently, the available slots are at Royal Palms Estate, Butabika, which was launched in 2011 to provide luxury homes at affordable prices.

In this two-part series, we bring you the dynamic and committed sales team promoting Nationwide Properties. In this article, we feature Andrew Epenu, a sales and marketing manager.

Andrew Epenu

Epenu is a real estate professional with experience of over five years in a plethora of real estate transactions, including new construction sales, commercial and residential lettings.

His experience currently translates to helping families and individuals to realize their home ownership goals and also corporate relocations from companies such as USAID, UNICEF, DHL, EU, TOTAL, MSH UGANDA, SANLAM, AFRICELL and many others.

He exudes credibility, commitment and determination. His passion for real estate is apparent through his excellent communication skills and a warm friendly approach to clients.

Epenu holds a Foundation and Advanced Certificate in Real Estate from Real Estate Institute of East Africa and currently pursuing a Specialist Designation in Property Management. He is also a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Computing (Honors) from Makerere University.

He recognizes and values the trust clients place in him and strives every day to exceed their expectations by providing quality services to build the relationships and more importantly maintain those relationships by communicating effectively.

His passion for Royal Palms Estate in Butabika

In particular, Epenu focuses on promoting the Royal Palms Estate in Butabika and to be exact the new project – “Virgo Court”

The Royal Palm Estate is located 9km away from the Kampaa city center comprising 170 acres of land in a tranquil environment and good neighborhood, he says.

Epenu says the project was launched in 2011 with a contemporary cluster of homes, having elegant interiors designed with modern architecture in a peaceful and serene environment aiming to provide luxury homes. The project aims at providing exceptionally well designed and beautifully constructed homes.

The entire development aims at building relationships based on mutual trust with from buyers and the buying process has been made simpler and a less stressful experience.

The Royal Palms Estate has developed over the years and so far four phases Aries Court, Taurus Court, Leo Court & now Virgo Court are in existence and more than 300 homes have been developed.

According to Epenu, Virgo court is the fourth phase that has been developed with a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom detached homes and exclusive 5 bedroom villas.

“The homes have been meticulously designed to give an environment where your living space is flexible enough to adapt your family’s current and future lifestyle requirements,” he says.

He adds that the development has been designed to offer the privacy and 24 hour security that is needed.

Virgo Court houses have unique amenities are described below;

5 bedroom Villa

Plot size – 8,500 square feet

House size – 3,700 square feet

5 Bedrooms & 5 Bathrooms

Self-contained staff quarters

A family room/lounge

Walk in closets

Large living area and roof terraces

Dedicated parking

5 Bedroom Detached Home

Plot size – 3,900 square feet

House size – 2,800 square feet

5 Bedrooms & 5 Bathrooms

Self-contained staff quarters

Family room

Walk in closets

Large living area and roof terraces

Dedicated parking

4 Bedroom Detached Home

Plot size – 3,700 square feet

House size – 1,850

4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms

Ample storage space

Ground floor terrace

Master Bedroom balcony

Dedicated parking

“At Nationwide Properties Ltd, our approach to building new homes still remains based on a unique set of principles that ensure we are the country’s premier developer in the residential sector,” Epenu concludes.

For more information, contact;

Andrew Epenu

+256 755 555 009

+256 703 290 450

Related