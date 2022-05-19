KAMPALA – Uganda’s beer market leader, Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) has declared that the prices of all their products will remain the same despite the pressing economic pressure the country is currently undergoing.

The revelation was made in a press briefing by officials at NBL’s headquarters in Luzira on May 19.

Speaking to the press, Nile Breweries Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Mr Onapito Ekomoloit, shared that they understand that prices of most commodities, including the raw materials they use to make beer, have increased across the country.

He explained that despite this, the company also understands that Ugandans are still trying to recover from the upheaval that was the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Our consumer experience is not going to change. Our standards remain the same and so will our packages for events. Keep showing up for all these events. Football is going to be back in no time and a number of events, show up and enjoy your favourite brand at the same price.”

He added: “We want to stand with all Ugandans during these hard times and get through them together where we can. That is why we are maintaining our current beer prices despite market pressures and the increasing cost of production.”

The skyrocketing prices of almost all commodities globally has got almost everyone worried and this is why the brewery has come with the campaign to ensure people continue enjoying their favorite beers as they cope with the economic hardships.

Onapito shared that the trick about countering the cost pressure is driving volume and they will ensure to sell more by keeping the price low.

“In the immediate future our mission is to offer the best products to our consumers. We have been with them for years, we understand issues that affect them, and we want to move at their pace as they go through these hardships,” Onapito noted.

Ms Molly Horn, the NBL trade and marketing manager warned sellers against hiking prices for their products, saying the recommended retail prices have since been circulated on the company’s social media platforms to raise awareness and drive price compliance along its value chain.

“If you find anyone selling our beers at a higher than recommended prices or claiming that we have increased our prices, please inform us and we shall follow up. We need all our sellers to respect the recommended retail prices and,” she said.

She encouraged bar people to talk to them for support since they have a number of ways they can support them so that they do not exorbitantly raise the price.

Herbert Kamuntu, a distributor with NBL also emphasized that they have not increased prices for stockiests too. He shared that they understand that the consumer is facing challenges but they have to keep enjoying their brands.

Related