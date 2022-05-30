KAMPALA — MultiChoice Uganda the home of great PAY TV entertainment in Uganda has today added Smart 24TV to its list of channels showing on its GOtv platform.

In addition to this, the Pay TV service provider has powered fifteen charity homes with decoders of one of their platforms, GOtv all with full yearly subscriptions.

Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among recognized the entrepreneurial minds of the people behind the new local Smart24 TV.

“This initiative is going to create jobs for the young people in Uganda, and for this, on behalf of the Government, we appreciate you and congratulations! We pledge as the Parliament of Uganda to support this enterprise.”

While addressing the press at the launch and handover, Brian Mulondo the Head of Local Content at MultiChoice Uganda recognized the importance of adding such channels to their list of available channels for the customers.” We recognize that the love for local content and channels is growing and as such with channels like Smart 24 TV, Ugandans will have relatable content to watch,” he said.

Smart 24 TV which is a Ugandan business channel broadcasting in both English and Luganda includes a content mix of local live talk shows, special events, documentaries and business updates.

In addition to the launch of Smart 24 TV and in their bid to ease access to quality entertainment, MultiChoice handed over GOtv Lite decoders with a year’s subscription of GOtv to entertain and educate charity homes and orphanages which were recommended to them by the Smart 24 TV team. While handing over the decoders, Josephine Namuddu, the GOtv Brand Manager thanked these charity homes for looking out for young and needy Ugandans, and empathized the importance of brands like GOtv Uganda, finding ways in which they can support these charities.

“With channels like Smart 24 now available for all Ugandans, we are confident that matters pertaining to business news and current affairs can be gotten from such channels. In addition to that we offer an array of content ranging from edutainment, entertainment, current affairs, sports, to mention but a few.”

Nathan Nabeta Igeme, the Chairman Smart24 TV said.

Nabeta Igeme thanked MultiChoice for enabling the station reach an even wider audience through the GOtv platform.

“Most of our viewers will now easily access our content given that we will be available on the GOtv platform. Smart 24 TV started in 2018 and it is definitely one of our milestones to see that we have launched onto GOtv,” he mentioned.

Smart 24 TV is available to all GOtv subscribers on channel 394.

Related