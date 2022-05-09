Communications guru, Lois Aber Kwikiriza has been appointed as the new Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda.

Lois joins MultiChoice Uganda with over 20 years of highly valued marketing experience with a proven record of achievements in building global brands.

She previously served as the Marketing & Brand Manager/Corporate & Investment Banking/Wholesale, Bank of Credit& Commerce at Stanbic Bank Uganda, Brand Manager Premium spirits at Uganda Brewery Limited as well as the Marketing, Innovations & Communication Manager at TOTAL Energies Uganda.

Kwikiriza holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences and possesses knowledge and educational training in the field of Digital Marketing & Services, Experiential Marketing, New Generation Marketing, and process innovation amongst others.

Kwikiriza’s forte is strategy & concept development, project planning, with a strength in ideation & execution. She is an excellent planner in tune with the current market dynamics.

Kwikiriza takes on the exciting mantle from Colin Asiimwe who has been at the helm of marketing at MultiChoice Uganda for the last two years. While welcoming the newly appointed Head of Marketing, Hassan Saleh the Managing Director MultiChoice Uganda encouraged Kwikiriza to feel at home.

“We are excited to have Lois Aber Kwikiriza, a powerhouse in brand and marketing join the team at MultiChoice to head the marketing department. We look forward to the great work that will be done as we amplify the MultiChoice brand in the Ugandan market.”

“I am happy to join the home of great Pay TV entertainment, MultiChoice Uganda where she anticipates to provide additional value to the brand,” Kwikiriza commented.

