KAMPALA — GPS Telematics and IOT Association Ltd (GTIAL), an association the umbrella association of all GPS dealers in Uganda have teamed up to prevent road carnage and accidents through fleet management and monitoring.

During a media briefing held in Kampala, Henry Isaiah Katongole, the group Chairman revealed that the association has since formed a joint venture entity to support Ugandan Oil & Gas projects to deliver the benefits of safety, operational cost reduction & optimization and improved performance associated with GPS Fleet/ Asset Management technologies.

Katongole said that as the association and members of the association of GPS & Telematics industry, they have come together to explore as a collective, opportunities, especially in the Oil & Gas sector taking reference to the local content bill.

He added that this will focus on the benefits of GPS/Telematics Systems provided by GTIAL Association members, which include safety by mitigating against occurrences of accidents, terrorism and theft.

He added that the services will reduce operational costs of fuel, insurance and asset maintenance, improve fleet management efficiency, and also provide evidence for use in courts of law, if need arise.

“As a collective, we believe we bring on board a combined experience of over 30yrs within the industry which is a foundation of this initiative,” Patrick Male a Board member of GTIAL, said.

Timothy Mwandha, the association Secretary General revealed that their intention is to extend the same offering proposed for the Oil & Gas sector to the public transport sector as a means to address and mitigate the road carnage the country has witnessed in the last few weeks.

Over 30 lives have been lost in less than a month due to differ road accidents.

The association, which is a member of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, is in the process of engaging all stakeholders including the Uganda Bus Owners Association, the Ministry of Transport and the Uganda Police to embrace GPS technology to reduce road accidents.

Mwandha said, “Given the wealth of experience we have across different industry sectors e.g logistics, tourism, manufacturing, finance and banking; we believe we can add great value to both oil and gas, and the public transport sector.”

