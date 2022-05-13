LONDON —Wealth and Finance International has awarded HiPipo, a digital age organization as the Best Financial Inclusion Organization in East Africa in 2022 FinTech Awards —adding to recent to honours and accolades received in different areas for championing financial and digital inclusion in the region.

Wealth and Finance International a UK—based organization is famed for identifying organisations that are deserving of recognition for the works they perform, giving the aforementioned organisations a boost to their profiles, and enlarging their professional networks.

“On behalf of Wealth & Finance International, I am delighted to confirm that HiPipo has been named as Best Financial Inclusion Organization – East Africa,” Dean Taylor – Awards Executive – Wealth & Finance International wrote in memo sent to HiPipo on Thursday, May 12.

Commenting on the award, HiPipo Chief Executive Innocent Kawooya expressed his appreciation for the accolade —noting that being recognized by Wealth and Finance International “is a tribute to our commitment and zeal for financial inclusion agenda”.

“I find it pleasing that the efforts of the HiPipo team are being recognised,” Kawooya said, noting that the award was only given to HiPipo because “I work with an incredible team”.

“It should also never be forgotten that we have been blessed with extraordinarily supportive partners. What we have done and achieved would not have been possible without the generous sponsorship of the Gates Foundation, and the technical input of Modusbox, Crosslakes Technologies, Ideation Corner, the Mojaloop Foundation, MET Images, NG Films, and Decent Africa among others. This accolade is for all of us, and will spur us at HiPipo onwards to do even more’. Together we shall continue to grow”.

Since the start of the year, Kawooya said the organization has made significant inroads in its advocacy for the adoption and dissemination of financial technology specifically as an avenue to increase Financial Inclusion amongst the underserved and unserved.

Despite Covid-19 interruptions, he told this website that HiPipo persistently, held all its annual calendar Financial Inclusion and FinTech initiatives, including the much sought-after 40 Days 40 FinTechs & FinTech Landscape Exhibition, the Women-in-FinTech Hackathon & Summit, the Digital and Financial Inclusion Summit and the Digital Impact Awards Africa.

Other activities include Women-in-FinTech Incubator, HiPipo’s avenue to empowering women in the digital technology space.

“Women must be prioritised for the knowledge and tools to build successful tech initiatives, for what they do shall ultimately serve communities better,” Kawooya said, adding that there was also a landmark moment in HiPipo’s entertainment programs, as the 10th HiPipo Music Awards were successfully held at Mestil Hotel on the 10th of December, 2021— “further cementing those honours as one of the most auspicious and longest running on the continent”.

“Our ultimate hope is to guarantee that Africa reaps dividends from its young population, starting now and ultimately in the future”.

Related