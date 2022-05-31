Heineken launched a new TVC campaign dubbed ‘Cheers to All Fans’ where they hosted an exclusive match viewing experience at Icon Lounge and Panamera last Saturday evening.

Here, fans got to watch the UEFA champions league match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid in partnership with Malembe lifestyle.

The TVC campaign was meant to flip gender stereotypes on their head, celebrating all the female fans out there who sneak a peek at the footie scores while they are on a date or get together with friends to watch the match.

This was the case as football enthusiasts filled the hangouts to watch the sport they enjoy the most.

The match was comprehensively celebrated. You could really feel the intensity throughout the match as opposing fans cheered on their teams and at the blow of the full-time whistle, Real Madrid were the Kings of Europe again.

But before that, several lucky winners walked away with different prizes during the evening after predicting the winner, the goal scorer among other things.

They walked away with various prizes including footballs, key chains, Heineken beers and backpacks among others during the evening.

