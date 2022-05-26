Airtel Uganda has launched Airtel Smart Plans, a new service that allows Airtel customers to enjoy data, voice, and SMS resources in a single access.

The Airtel SmartPlans can be activated by customers in the comfort of their offices, living rooms or boardrooms by dialling *188# without the need to trek to Service Centres.

They will be able to pay for the service using Airtel Money.

Speaking about the new product, Mr. Amit Kapur, Chief Commercial Officer at Airtel Uganda noted that; “We are pleased to introduce the Airtel Smart Plans that have been designed to enable our customers to access a one-stop solution for businesses, families and people who offer professional services.

The Airtel Smart Plans offer data, voice, and SMS resources in a single post-paid, hustle free access.”

He added, “At Airtel Uganda we continue to innovate and adjust our affordable product and service portfolio to support businesses to thrive. We are the technology enabler, of choice, as Ugandan Businesses journey to full recovery”.

Airtel Smart Plan customers will;

Be able to share these resources using Tugabane

Receive one-month free ShowMax Subscription

Receive one-month free Airtel TV Subscription

Have priority service whenever they call the Call Centre

Have preferential roaming rates to all travel destinations.

The Airtel Smart Plans are categorized into Platinum and Gold.

Category Amount (UGX) Benefit Package (valid for 30 days)

Platinum

Shs250,000 150GB, 2000 Minutes, 1000 SMS, Free Airtel TV monthly and 30Days Free ShowMax for the 1st month.

Additionally, Airtel Uganda’s new Airtel Smart Plans package will allow customers to access a 30-Day Free subscription to MultiChoice’s ShowMax, an online subscription video-on-demand entertainment service accessible to customers across the country.

“Airtel has consistently invested in innovative solutions that are relevant to the customers, intended to offer value for their money while maintaining superior experiences as they connect to opportunities across the world” Amit concluded.

