KAMPALA – Airtel Mobile Commerce Limited – AMCUL has on Tuesday announced the addition of the Merchant Till Number for small businesses feature on Airtel Money.

The service suitable for informal businesses like market vendors, salon operators, and Boda Boda riders on the Airtel network will now be able to separate their business Money collections from personal Airtel using their existing Airtel SIM cards.

This service was unveiled by the AMCUL Managing Director, Mr Japhet Aritho at a function at Nakawa Market at the function attended by representatives from the different Kampala markets.

“Effective today, regular Airtel Money customers and business owners across the country, using their existing SIM Cards, will be able to separate their business finances from their personal airtel money wallet by using the USSD Code 18510*10# to create a Unique Merchant Till Numbers,” said Aritho.

“They can then use to use this number to; Receive payments for goods and services from their duuka, boda rides, saloon, etc, transfer money from the till number to their Airtel Money number, and view balances on both their new Merchant Till Number and personal Airtel Money wallet.”

He added that “We are committed to delivering on our promise to grow financial inclusion for all in Uganda. Today, we have enabled small businesses, in the comfort of their shops, to create the Airtel Money Merchant Till Number. This is the first tool in business basic financial management. It will help these growing businesses to focus on growing their businesses and tracking their revenues better”

He said that Airtel has deliberately built a telecom infrastructure of over 21,000 site masts across Uganda, and it is on the back of this infrastructure that innovative solutions like the Merchant Till Number service have been made possible. Customers can enjoy seamless border-to-border connectivity and get access to affordable devices, and affordable e-commerce solutions.

“The new Micro Merchant Till number service will boost business as the proprietors will have proper accountability and oversight of their business. They will know the income that is resultant of the business transactions separate from their personal transactions. The users will be using their current SIM cards, and be able to monitor up to 10 different branches of their small businesses.”

A similar event took place at Nakulabye presided over by Ali Balunywa, the Airtel Sales and Distribution Director.

