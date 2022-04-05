KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries Limited – UBL is known to be Uganda’s leading premium adult beverage company that focuses on the development of great brands and great people.

They have resorted to sourcing quality raw materials locally for their products, something they say connects to the communities where they work and strengthen local farming and change lives.

“It makes our supply chain more resilient and creates a healthy economic loop in national economies. We know that the long-term success of programs like ours rests on mutually respectful and supportive relationships with other organizations, government, NGOs, suppliers and farming co-operatives,” said Juliana Kagwa, UBL Corporate Relations Director.

The company says its 5-year partnership with the National Agricultural Research Organisation – NARO Uganda will help them to provide agricultural research and development support to farmers using NARO’s constituent public agricultural research institutes earmarked to provide opportunities for conducting laboratory and field research trials.

“The partnership, in five years or less, will be able to boost our farmers’ productivity, improve their household income and promote the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) initiative at the agricultural sourcing level.”

“The brewery wouldn’t want to prosper alone. That is why we embrace such partnerships to improve resources in our value chain because their prosperity means prosperity for our business in turn.”

Ms. Kagwa said that UBL is now making over 96% of its brands locally, revealing that the brewery works with over 20,000 farmers, directly benefiting over 25,000 households countrywide and invests over 45 billion shillings in farming communities annually.

