KAMPALA – RUBiS Energy Uganda has unveiled seven new Rubis branded service stations across Uganda in a bid to bring its products and services closer to more Ugandans.

The new and revamped stations which include; RUBiS Kawempe, Makerere, Bwebajja, Kasubi, Jinja Highway, Jinja Town, Buwenge and Seeta were announced by Olivier Gatera the Country Manager, RUBiS Energy Uganda, at Rubis Makerere during the new Rubis stations commissioning ceremony.

The rebrand of the stations formerly Kobil and Delta is a reflection of the heavy investment RUBiS has made to provide for a convenient fuelling and shopping experience that is environmentally safe. We have upgraded the fuelling systems and structures above and below the ground to ensure consistently high-quality fuel. The upgraded stations are fully compliant with environmental, safety and statutory requirements. A total of 24 are now fully branded RUBiS from the existent network of 53 stations.

“The launch of these new sites symbolizes our commitment to continue providing high quality and innovative products to Ugandans countrywide. When we launched last year, we promised to ensure that countrywide our highly advanced quality products and services shall reach to each corner of this Country, and the journey has started,” Gatera noted.

Rebecca Nassiwa, the Marketing and Communications Manager, highlighted that, RUBiS has unveiled a one-month MAFUTA Hour campaign where fuel is discounted every Friday and Saturday at selected RUBiS stations.

This comes as a welcome offer to the newly branded stations. In addition to that, lucky motorists who fuel from any of the launched sites stand a chance to win themselves full tanks for their cars.

“It is in this line, we introduced our advanced fuel technology, RUBiS Ultra Tec. RUBiS Ultra Tec is designed to thoroughly clean the car engine, enhance car performance and efficiency while saving customers money at no extra cost. It is available in Petrol and Diesel countrywide,” he added. Gatera further noted that the frequent customers of RUBiS are a testimony of the high quality of products availed to customers. It is during this time when there is significant spike in global fuel and gas prices worldwide that every motorist should think to switch to the cleaner fuel RUBiS Ultra Tec and get more mileage from each liter of our Rubis Ultra Tec consumed. There is no more time to think twice about Rubis Ultra Tec, just fuel up and enjoy the performance while getting the value for your money.

The MAFUTA campaign starts today. More details about the campaign will be shared on RUBiS’ social media platforms and partner radio stations.

Related