KAMPALA – The world of fashion is dynamic, enormous and diverse. You would need to draw a thin line to strike a balance to have all cultures embedded in the world of fashion to have the same footing.

Aesthetically, it is ideal for everyone to look smart at their best. Embracing fashion nowadays is a full-time job, whose profits can only be realised in the long run.

It starts with the desire and as the passion grows the conclusions then have to be drawn, to choose how fashionable one ought to be as an individual.

The fashion world is rather intriguing that the best of shots have to be taken at it to be a recognised brand that can rub shoulders with the best in the game.

One can name, Gucci, and another prada. Name them all, they have tested a lifetime, but what about the new kids on the block, with a 21st-century touch on every fashion idea that fuses with all world cultures into one masterpiece.

Molly Rose Clothing is one brand, very new on the world market but promising to be in the number one spot of clothing in a very limited time. The natural touch on every handmade design makes it inevitable for one not to fall in love with the brand at first sight.

Started by UK-based Ugandan-born fashion enthusiast, Justine Najjuma, Molly Rose Clothing is an idea of elegance and style.

Najjuma now is up and running to cement her name in the fashion world with the best at every fashion touch to give confidence in design to whoever clads in any of her products. Among her collections are vintage, luxury, grunge, office and casual wear.

Her dream of owning a clothing line dates way back in her childhood days. Knitting and putting together different pieces of clothes to create a beautiful piece was her order of the day.

When she grew up and started to earn some money through employment, Najjuma started saving for her childhood dream. This coupled with timely research on fashion trends, following every bit of it to keep in the know of the variations in the fashion world gave birth to Molly Rose Clothing.

With deepening knowledge in the field, she got in touch with several creative designers from Europe and Africa to settle for something unique.

She then established her niche in handmade fashion, something that has gotten her and her company work tirelessly to come up with a number of beautiful unique outfits to showcase to the world. Najjuma believes in the power of online marketing and taps into platforms such as Instagram (mollyroseclothing) and her website (https://mollyroseclothing.com) to get potential customers.

Molly Rose clothing is a reality on ground, fully operational with an active website with all its fashion works in stock. Among her dreams is to dress a number of celebrities on the local and international scene.

