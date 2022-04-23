JUMO, a technology company building next-generation financial services for emerging markets, has partnered with MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited to launch MoSente, a new credit service that will afford the people of Uganda more choice when it comesto mobile lending services.

MoSente is a convenient way for MTN customers to access credit facilities. Customers can borrow from UGX 10 000 at a variable term that fits their personal circumstances or earning cycles. MoSente is easily accessible, in real-time, and available to registered MTN subscribers and mobile money users when they dial 1655*5# and follow the prompts.

MTN currently represents more than half (53%) of all mobile subscribers in the country, which means 15 million people, roughly a third of Uganda’s population, will have the opportunity to access tailored lending products to suit their business and living requirements. According to Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU), 22% of Ugandans are financially excluded and 56% use informal financial services. Financial inclusion is significantly skewed towards adults in urban areas (86%), making access to mobile banking anywhere, anytime a significant milestone.

“In a market where large segments of the population are still unbanked, in large part due to lack of access to easy and convenient credit, our partnership with JUMO is an important milestone for advancing financial inclusion for the people of Uganda,”says Richard Yego, Managing Director, MTN Mobile Money Uganda.

JUMO’s Africa CEO, Buhle Goslar, said: “Our work with MTN is focused on supporting entrepreneurs who need simple, quick access to working capital to grow their businesses. We offer them the opportunity to increase their access to credit in the long-term, through ongoing responsible loan management.”

Both MTN Mobile Money Uganda and JUMO are familiar with the financial needs of the Ugandan market. MTN has operated a similar credit service called MoKash on their Mobile Financial Services Platform since 2017. JUMO has operated a similar mobile lending product delivered in partnership with other mobile network providers for the last five years.

JUMO is currently the underwriter and capital provider for both MoSente and WeWole. The company has developed a large pool of capital to reach new customers and serve digital financial productsto the financially excluded market segments.

“Partnerships between financial technology companies like JUMO and mobile money providers are essential to creating more opportunities for the people of Uganda to borrow and save conveniently using their mobile phones,”says Wilfred Wabwire, Country Manager for JUMO Uganda.

JUMO’s intelligent banking technology reduces the unit economics on the delivery and administration of financial products so that customers can access high-value products at low prices and partners such as telcos, impact investors and banks can reach new markets. The launch of MoSente in Uganda forms part of JUMO’s long-term growth plan for Africa. The company is launching new products and expanding into new markets, such as Nigeria and Cameroon, post their fundraise of $120 million in 2021.

Facts about MoSente

Product description MoSente – micro loan on your MTN Mobile Money Multiple loans You can either take a Mokash or MoSente loan not both, at the same time. Customer journey Dial *165*5*5# and Select option 1“Accept”, to sign up for the service Charging MoSente offers; · 14-day loans at 7.5% · 30-day loans at 8.75% Nature of line of credit This money is loaded on the customer wallet and the customer chooses to do whatever they want to use if for. Payment method Customer pays back at will as long as they have not exceeded their payment period. After loan period is done, auto-recovery from the customer’s wallet will be applied. Credit Eligibility The credit eligibility of customers may vary based on their Credit worthiness which can change time to time based on their usage of MTN Services (Voice, Data, MoMo), their tenure and their repayment behaviour of similar services subscribed to earlier.

Related