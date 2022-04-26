KAMPALA – Margaret Kigozi Namulindwa, a former employee at Coca-Cola has joined Standard Chartered Bank Uganda as the Head Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing.

She is a marketing executive leader with over 18 years of successfully growing both local and Global brands, business revenue and operational efficiency within FMCG.

Ms. Kigozi is talented in developing and launching effective sales and marketing strategies that generate revenue and grow Market Share.

She is known for consistently high performance and excellence by peers within the Industry. She is an expert communicator, able to optimize the productivity of sizeable, cross-functional teams to deliver with Agility.

At Coca-Cola South and East African Business Unit, she was the Head of Marketing for Uganda, Ethiopia and HORN Markets and most recently, Category Lead for the Flavor Brands in over 13 markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies from Makerere University Kampala and is a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

