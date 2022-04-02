KAMPALA – Levels Lounge, Restaurant & Health Club will be giving a 30 per cent cut to customers for all its products as a way of giving back to their customers during their 3rd Anniversary.

The discount that will run for a whole month from 1st April to 30th is aimed at celebrating and appreciating their customers

According to Ms. Cynthia Ampaire the Public relations officer of the lounge, they want to make sure that their clients feel their main business pillars i.e. Fun, delectable and health.

She explains that they have arranged ‘give aways’ to make sure they accommodate their guests in various ways.

“The Biggest Give away we have this month will be on every third day of the week. i.e. every Wednesday for a whole month, Levels has set up an amazing 30 % discount on all alcohol bottles excluding beers, meals at the restaurant as well as health club packages. This is to keep in theme with their 3rd anniversary,” she said.

For health, the discount packages will cover gym, sauna, massage parlor and spa at discounted prices every Wednesday of this month to bring them back to full health.

Levels has also created a special menu named Levels Ramandhan Combo for their beloved Muslim guests. These will be served every evening for them to break their fast with. Several delicious combos have been created and are available for tasting.

For the loyal customers and ‘Future Loyal Customers’ levels has created a Loyalty Program which in the beginning it will be free to sign up for. These would ensure those who have signed up to enjoy several discounts on food and beverages.

