NAIROBI – A nation-wide fuel shortage continues to bite in Kenya, with major towns reporting long queues at the few filling stations that have the commodity.

There are conflicting reasons as to why the shortage is being experienced.

President Uhuru Kenyatta says it is due to the global crisis occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The national oil storage company – Kenya Pipeline – says there is enough stock and the regulator EPRA warning any company hoarding the oil with deregulation.

Analysts say delayed subsidies promised by the government to oil marketers to cushion consumers from the effects of the global crisis is causing the shortages.

This story is courtesy of BBC

