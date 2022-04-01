KAMPALA – The Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB) has released results of the March 2022 examinations which show an improvement in the pass rate from 36.4% in March 2021 to 39.6%.

The results, however, show a huge decline in performance in key subjects including Financial Management, Management Decision & Control, Advanced Financial Reporting and Public Sector Accounting & Reporting.

Releasing the results on Friday morning, CPA Geoffrey Byamugisha, the chairperson of PAEB urged candidates to improve their interpretation, computation, communication and analytical skills in levels 2 and 3 papers.

“We call upon candidates to always endeavour to prepare for examinations, including doing practice/ trial questions to sharpen their analytical skills,” Byamugisha said.

Some of the students who excelled in these exams are Sharon Nanyonjo, Janice Kabookya Kwagala, Elian Kizito Desire, Martin Esingo Roy, Stella Nabukenya, Peter Ssentongo and Joanitah Aryampa

Others were Dalphine Nassuuna, Haruna Feroz, Christine Nakasirye, Difasi Nasasira and Shadik Kusiima Chadson.

In terms of gender, out of the 1,560 papers passed, 838 (53.7%) are by female candidates while 722 (46.3%) are by male candidates.

Additionally, results how that 534 (34.2%) of the papers passed were on first attempt.

In terms of age, out of the 1,560 papers passed 213 (13.7%) were for candidates in the age bracket of 18 – 24 years, 588 (37.7%) for the age bracket of 25 – 29 years, 453 (29.0%) were for the age bracket 30 – 34 years, 165 (10.6%) in the age bracket of 35 – 39 years while the remainder 141(9.18%) are for candidates of 40 years and above.

Results also 52.4% of the top candidates are female and 10 47.6% are male.

Byamugisha told reporters that in the same period, 93 students completed the CPA course compared to 136 in March 2021.

He explained that, of the 93 students, 44 (47.3%) are female and 49 (52.7%) are male.

This means, the cumulative number of students who have completed the CPA course has reached 4,455.

Uganda has seen a rise in the number of professional accountants over the years. Small and Medium Enterprises, the engine of economic growth will then be largely supported by this rise.

Poor book keeping is one of the challenges that hold back the growth of SMEs in the country.

On his part, Derrick Nkajja, the president ICPAU urged chartered accountants to be accountable and responsible toward their profession.

