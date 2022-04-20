Royal Palms Estate continues to dominate the real estate industry in Kampala with its luxury homes expertly built to address needs of different people at affordable prices.

Its latest offer is a set of homes found in Royal Palms Estate, Butabika, which range from three, four to five bedrooms.

The Estate located at the heart of Butabika, consists of 130 acres of overall space, securing the serene environment around it. Other features of the area include Gems Cambridge International School, shops, restaurants and convenience stores.

The area is well paved with tarmac roads in a serene environment. Right from Butabika Hospital to the gate of the estate is all tarmac. The environment itself with cool breeze upon the place brings a feeling of relaxation. In fact, if you have no intention of coming here, there would be no way you would know that such an establishment exists.

Save for the residents driving through, there is no noise, and the estate is not surrounded by bars that create noise pollution and disrupt sleep.

The phases have been constructed in different styles and these include Spanish, Arabic and modern style.

One of the most attractive things in the estate is ample space that is not only created between the various phases but also within and outside the houses.

While each of the houses has got a one to six parking spaces depending on the house size, the vastness of this area makes it possible for residents to park more vehicles than what they are allocated.

The estate has proved that Ugandans are people who love their space. Nationwide Properties Ltd, which owns Royal Palms Estate, has constructed only detached houses as opposed to semi-detached houses that were constructed in Aries and Leo court, and so far 300 homes have been completed.

The Royal Palms Estate has a fully occupied shopping arcade with a supermarket, restaurant and bar. Some of the other amenities include; two kids play parks, swimming pools, a health club, tennis courts, basketball courts, a horse riding facility and a school.

The Royal Palms Estate has a secure 5km tarmacked jogging track with no boda bodas or cars allowed to access.

On top of selling the houses, Nationwide Properties Limited also keeps a close watch on them and in case of any structural problems, they go back to the buyers and fix them.

Besides, the company says the houses it sells are strong enough to last even more than 50 years without needing to be renovated.

Minex Karia and Pradip Karia are the brains behind Property Services Ltd. and Nationwide Properties Ltd., both of which have completed over 500 houses in Uganda over the last ten years. Several Royal Palms apartments have been built throughout the city, including in Kololo, Nakasero, and Mulago.

Related