KAMPALA – Goldmine Finance has launched an entrepreneurs’ information platform dubbed Go For Gold to help SME owners to grow robust business ventures.

The GO FOR GOLD platform, officials said is also geared towards enabling and partnering with brands and individuals looking to achieve their dreams including career advancement by proving people with the financial boosting they need to reach wider.

Mr. Allan Tayebwa, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldmine Finance, a Tier IV Non-Deposit taking microfinance institution in Uganda described the initiative as an enabler and partner for businesses and individuals seeking growth and advancement in different areas of doing business.

“All small business owners and entrepreneurs with growth ambitions should join GO FOR GOLD by Goldmine Finance,” he said, noting, that digital presence and operations are even more essential than pre-pandemic levels.

Mr. Tayebwa explained that GO FOR GOLD will help SME owners to address the fast-changing business operations and dynamics including customer expectations.

“Through GO FOR GOLD we want to support our country’s existing business owners and inspire the next generation and show young Ugandans how entrepreneurs can transform societies through highly relevant entrepreneurship and business information principles,” he added.

Ms. Lungi Koni, the Marketing Advisor at Goldmine Finance said the new platform will feature seasoned entrepreneurs who will share their stories and learnings in easy-to-learn steps.

This, she said, will help the entrepreneur in becoming successful.

“Small businesses are the backbone of many communities and entrepreneurship is increasingly seen as a key to economic growth, particularly in Africa where there is an expectancy that African entrepreneurs will drive the next digital revolution and that intra-Africa trade will drive financial growth within the African continent,” Ms. Koni said.

She added: “Because of this, businesses need to look towards building experiential platforms or products that enable other entrepreneurs and future customers/consumers to build their own businesses. It is important to ensure that entrepreneurs and small business owners have access to educational resources, insights, tools, and solutions to thrive. GO FOR GOLD is Goldmine Finance’s effort to assist small business owners to develop concepts and continually manage and grow their businesses”.

Dr Kalpana Abe, International Entrepreneur/Business Woman, and Board Member Goldmine Finance said in Uganda and the rest of East Africa, the demand for financial services among economically active entrepreneurs to finance their business ideas has increased in the past few years.

She said the new platform will address the financing gaps. Dr. Kalpana said the initiative will provide quick growth and expansion opportunities by allowing businesses and individuals to take loans.

