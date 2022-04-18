Citigroup Inc. reported net income for the first quarter 2022 of $4.3 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share, on revenues of $19.2 billion. This compared to net income of $7.9 billion, or $3.62 per diluted share, on revenues of $19.7 billion for the first quarter 2021.

Revenues decreased 2% from the prior-year period, as higher net interest income driven by Services in Institutional Clients Group (ICG) and Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM) was more than offset by lower non-interest revenue across businesses.

Net income of $4.3 billion decreased 46% from the prior-year period, driven by higher cost of credit, higher expenses, and lower revenues. Results for the quarter included Asia Consumer divestiture-related impacts of approximately $677 million ($588 million after-tax) 5, recorded in Legacy Franchises.

Earnings per share of $2.02 decreased 44% from the prior-year period, reflecting the lower net income, partly offset by a 6% decline in shares outstanding.

Citi CEO Jane Fraser said, “While the geopolitical and macro environment has become more volatile, we are executing the strategy we announced at our recent Investor Day. Given our emphasis on Services, I am particularly pleased with our performance in Treasury and Trade Solutions. Fee growth, trade loans and cross-border transactions — buoyed by higher rates — led to year over year revenue growth of 18%. Securities Services also performed well, with revenue up 6%. In Markets, our traders navigated the environment quite well, aided by our mix, with strong gains in FX and commodities. However, the current macro backdrop impacted Investment Banking as we saw a contraction in capital market activity. This remains a key area of investment for us.”

“We continue to see the health and resilience of the U.S. consumer through our cost of credit and their payment rates. We had good engagement in key drivers such as cards loan growth and vigorous purchase sales growth, so we like where this business is headed. While geopolitics dampened performance in Wealth Management, we are hiring bankers, enhancing our client offerings and continuing to add clients in both the Private Bank and in Citigold.”

“We returned $4 billion to our shareholders during the first quarter and we now have about 6% fewer common shares outstanding than we did a year ago. While we are making necessary investments in our infrastructure, risk and controls and our businesses, we remain committed to improving our returns over the medium term,” Ms. Fraser concluded.

Percentage comparisons throughout this press release are calculated for the first quarter 2022 versus the first quarter 2021, unless otherwise specified.

