KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries Limited – UBL Digital and Technology Engagement Lead, Doreen Mugisha has advised women to believe in themselves in order to participate in careers in Tech.

Ms. Mugisha was a guest speaker at the Women in Technology Uganda (WITU) networking event on Friday.

The event, which featured other guest speakers including Mpora Sheilla (an ICT Solutions expert), Angela Mirembe Semwogerere (the founder of Coding in Heels) and Patricia Kahill (Kahill Insights), sought to prepare young women aspiring to advance their careers in tech through offering a mentorship/networking session that offered real-life experiences by fellow women with outstanding achievements in the sector.

Mugisha familiarized the young people with the Uganda Breweries STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Apprentice program that looks out for young girls especially and offers a place for them to advance and grow in the said areas that they’re passionate about for career growth.

She inspired the audience to encounter bias in their career as a hurdle that is expected and be better prepared for it stressing that it comes all over the divide and it is only self-esteem that can help someone break it.

“Wherever you are, let your colleagues feel your presence and know that you’re qualified and earned your place. When they see systems changing for the better and transformation that you have spearheaded, they will know that you deserve your place and any biases (expressed or not) will suffer a stillbirth.” Mugisha said.

She also encouraged young people to keep up with trends. According to Mugisha, with the rate at which the world is changing, no one should ever be comfortable in their current state and should strive to know more and do more.

“Look at the outbreak of COVID-19 for instance, it just fell on us and we had to adjust. It teaches us the importance of keeping up with trends. If the world leaves you behind, it is not good for your business and your dreams.” She added.

Mugisha is one of the champions of Inclusion and Diversity at the Brewery who is showing hundreds of fellow women that what a man can do, a woman can do better. She steered digital and technology at UBL during the almost 2-year lockdown and kept our business on track and able to make gains, in spite of the lockdown and its related challenges.

In this month of women, we are glad that she found time to inspire fellow women and girls out there to be the best versions of themselves.

